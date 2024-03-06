Three killed in accident involving three-wheeler and lorry

Three people were killed in an accident involving a three-wheeler and a lorry in Pothuhera, on Tuesday night.

The Police said that the accident occurred near the Bulugolla Junction in Pothuhera.

A lorry travelling from Kurunegala to Colombo crashed into the three-wheeler killing three people who were inside and injuring a fourth person.

The Police said that the injured were rushed to hospital and three people succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)