Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, Colombo, elevates Colombo Fashion Week with an array of exclusive fashion-inspired experiences

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, a leading hospitality brand in Sri Lanka, is proud to announce its partnership with Colombo Fashion Week (CFW) presented by MasterCard. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in elevating Sri Lanka’s fashion landscape by showcasing local talent and fostering innovation.

Through a series of curated events and activations, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, Colombo aims to create unforgettable experiences that blend fashion and hospitality.

“This marks a remarkable milestone as Colombo Fashion Week celebrates its 21st year, and we’re thrilled to leverage this platform to not only showcase our exquisite hotels as a vibrant haven for travellers but also as a dynamic hub for hosting creative and curated events. Our aim with the curated events in partnership with SriLankan Airlines is to redefine Colombo as more than just a transient stopover but as an enticing destination teeming with culinary delights, sophisticated events, and an abundance of experiences to relish.” Says Mr Kamal Munasinghe, Area Vice President, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, Colombo and General Manager, Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

Cinnamon Grand Colombo’s segment of CFW is set to unfold on the 8th and 9th of March 2024, promising to deliver an unparalleled fashion extravaganza.

“We’re delighted to partner with CFW and the esteemed brand Mastercard, serving as our title partner, renowned for their global reputation. Their commitment to sustainable digitization by 2025 and their unwavering support for small and medium-sized enterprises perfectly aligns with the vision of CFW. Together, we’re poised to create an unforgettable experience that celebrates both fashion and hospitality in harmony.”

The partnership between Cinnamon Hotels and Resort, Colombo and CFW underscores a shared commitment to celebrating Sri Lankan heritage, promoting local designers, and driving positive change within the creative industries. By aligning with CFW, Cinnamon brand enhances its visibility among diverse audiences and contributes to the growth of both the fashion and hospitality sectors in Sri Lanka.

This year, CFW transcends traditional runways to transform Colombo into a vibrant hub of style and creativity. Under the theme “Project Colombo,” the event celebrates the city as a muse, with intimate events hosted at iconic Colombo landmarks. From March 8th to March 10th, guests can expect a lineup of curated experiences that showcase the best of Sri Lankan and international design.

Highlights of the curated events at Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts include:

March 8th – Cinnamon Red Rooftop with DJ Sai and mixologist Valentin: Join DJ Sai, a London native with over two decades of experience in the music industry. Known for his eclectic style blending Hip Hop, R’n’B, House, and more, DJ Sai has performed at prestigious venues worldwide. Don’t miss this exclusive rooftop event featuring live music and stunning views of Colombo. March 9th – Designer Morning Brew with Savithri Rodrigo: An exclusive Designer Morning Brew event on March 9th, where creativity meets conversation! Join us at Cheers Pub, Cinnamon Grand Colombo, for an enriching discussion hosted by the esteemed Savithri Rodrigo. Delve into the fascinating world of design as we engage in a captivating dialogue with renowned international designer Charlotte Allen, creator of the fashion label Klements, and local talent Dinushi Pamunuwa, the visionary behind Wax Raqqs, specialising in exquisite Batik womenswear. Led by Savithri and joined by industry experts, this panel promises to unveil the latest trends and insights, offering a delightful blend of inspiration and innovation. Don’t miss this opportunity to sip, savour, and stimulate your design senses. March 9th – Join us on March 9th for an unforgettable experience at the exclusive Official After Party held at Sequel, Cinnamon Grand Colombo. Immerse yourself in the vibrant beats of renowned DJ Sai and indulge in expertly crafted cocktails by the talented mixologist Valentin, specially flown in via SriLankan Airlines. It’s an evening of luxury, music, and exquisite drinks that you won’t want to miss. March 10th – Sundowner Pool Party with Desert Mist Fashion Collection by Brian Kerkoven: Dive into luxury at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo with a poolside soirée featuring the Desert Mist Fashion Collection by Brian Kerkoven, Hair and Make-up by Nail Spa by Cuccio Naturale. Enjoy specially created beverages by mixologist Valentin, DJ beats by Sai and other well-known names, and a showcase of cutting-edge fashion designs against the backdrop of Colombo’s skyline.

For further details and reservations, please contact 0768119191.

Join us as we celebrate fashion, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of Colombo in the spirit of Colombo Fashion Week 2024 presented by MasterCard, with curated events by Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts of Colombo in partnership with SriLankan Airlines exclusively for the curated events.