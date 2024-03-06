Ambassadors from six countries hold talks with NPP leader

Ambassadors from six countries held talks with the leader of the National Peoples’ Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Palestine, Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Maldives met a delegation led by Dissanayake.

NPP members Bimal Rathnayake, Nalinda Jayathissa, Dr. Rizvi Sali and Muditha Nanayakkara also participated in the discussion.

The NPP said that the diplomats were briefed on the policies and functioning of the NPP and also the political and economic situation in the country.

The NPP informed the diplomats their intention to work with all the countries based on mutual respect and solidarity. (Colombo Gazette)