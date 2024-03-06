Ali Sabri Raheem suspended from Parliament

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem has been suspended from Parliament for one month, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

The Speaker said the MP was suspended based on the recommendations of a report by the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

According to the recommendations of the report submitted to Parliament on January 24, 2024 by the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the privileges of Parliament and Members of Parliament have been violated due to the misconduct of Member of Parliament Ali Sabri Raheem.

The said matter raised in the Parliament on 25.08.2023 was referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges in terms of the Standing Orders 118 of Parliament as per the motion moved on 06.09.2023.

The Speaker also conveyed the following reprimand to Member of Parliament Ali Sabri Rahim.

Reprimand

Whereas, you, the Hon. Ali Sabri Raheem, have admitted the fact that you took action to smuggle gold and mobile phones worth more than 70 million rupees into the country through the VIP terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake on 23.05.2023, misusing parliamentary privileges conferred on you and misusing the diplomatic passport issued to you,

Whereas the Sri Lanka Customs, against the aforesaid illegal activity has taken steps to impose a fine of 75 lakhs of rupees and to confiscate all the goods smuggled into the country,

Whereas you have contravened the Section 06 of the Code of Conduct passed by the Parliament of Sri Lanka on 07 March 2018 to be effected from 15 April 2018 which reads as “The Members shall on all occasions act in accordance with the public trust entrusted with them and shall always behave with probity and integrity including the use by them of any public resources.”

Whereas you have contravened the Section 24 of the aforesaid Code of Conduct which reads as “Every Member is personally responsible for ensuring that any expenses, facilities and services provided to them from public money is in accordance with the rules laid down on such matters. The Members shall also ensure that the use of any public resources by them is always in support of their parliamentary duties and it shall not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on such Members or anyone else or any political organization.”

You are hereby reprimanded to refrain from committing such acts of misconduct in future, since your improper conduct has left a mark of disgrace on the decorum of the Parliament and the integrity of the Members of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)