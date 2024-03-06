AFI Corp appoints new CEO: Rimaz Marzook to Steer Accelerated Path to Growth & Scale

Sri Lankan technology services and staff solutions outsourcing company AFI Corp announced the appointment of seasoned corporate leader Rimaz Marzook as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Marzook brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in driving business growth and profitability, making him ideal to lead AFI Corp into its next chapter.

AFI Corp caters to a diverse clientele in North American and European markets, offering solutions ranging from cybersecurity and software development to staff augmentation and technical support. The company recently unveiled its state-of-the-art Innovation Labs in Colombo 3, positioning itself as a trailblazer in converging creativity, technology and innovation in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rimaz as our new CEO. His extensive experience, proven leadership and strategic vision for the future align perfectly with AFI Corp’s commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident that Rimaz is ideally suited to guide AFI Corp into a transformative era, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company,” said AFI Corp Director Zuhuriya Ismail.

Marzook brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held key positions in various industries including telecommunications, software, fashion and apparel, manufacturing, advertising and e-commerce. His impressive track record includes setting up operational models for growth, leading and securing substantial B2B sales, maintaining and enhancing corporate relations, growing and managing channels and successfully launching numerous products and brands to market.

He is also a skilled corporate trainer and coach who has successfully built high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results. As a learning and development expert, he designs programs to suit the distinct settings and goals of people and teams.

“I am honored to be joining AFI Corp at such a pivotal time,” said Marzook. “The company has a rich history of success and a strong foundation for growth. With the support of its strong and talented team, I am looking forward to developing and executing a strategic plan that optimizes the organization’s strengths and propels it to brand new heights of innovation and experience in the current climate of rapid AI advancements” he added.

Marzook’s appointment marks a new era for AFI Corp, in Sri Lanka and on the global stage. Driven by his vision and commitment, AFI Corp is poised to unlock its full potential and experience accelerated growth and scale as it looks to expand further in European and North American markets and make inroads into the Australian market.

AFI Corp is a fast-growing organization that provides technology solutions and staff augmentation services to companies across the world. The business connects Sri Lankan talent with a broad range of reputed companies across the world, supporting their growth and boosting remote work and foreign currency inflows into the country. A member of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Sri Lanka, AFI Corp has served clients ranging from MAS, Dialog and John Keells Holdings to Fortude, Assette, Hostaway, Brella and Lifty Life. In Sri Lanka, the company has worked to combat the stigma against mental health and conducts monthly projects under its flagship CSR initiative AFI Cares – Paving a Path for a Better Tomorrow. Further information can be found at https://www.aficorp.lk/.