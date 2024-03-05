No-confidence motion against Speaker handed over

The no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was handed over to Parliament, Tuesday.

The document, signed by just 44 parliamentarians, was handed over to the Deputy General Secretary of Parliament.

MPs from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, National Peoples Power, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi and some Independent MPs signed the motion.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said the no-confidence motion is to be submitted to Parliament accusing the Speaker of unlawfully authorising the Online Safety Bill.

The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Constitution by the Supreme Court, yet it was passed by Parliament and endorsed by the Speaker. (Colombo Gazette)