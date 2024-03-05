Muthukumarana sworn in as a Member of Parliament

S.C Muthukumarana was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

After taking oaths before the Speaker, the new MP signed the Members roll kept before the Acting Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularathna.

Muthukumarana was appointed to fill the vacancy created due to the resignation of Uddika Premarathna who served as a Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the Anuradhapura district.

Born in 1953, Muthukumarana completed his education from Anuradhapura Central College. He entered active politics in 1977.

He was elected to the Kalawewa ‘Pradeshiya Sabha’ in 1991 and was also elected to the North Central Provincial Council in 1993 and 1999.

He has also served as the Vice President of the Kalawewa Divisional Branch of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

S.C. Muthukumarana also held the position of Minister of Agriculture in the North Central Province in 2000.

In 2010, he was elected to the 7th Parliament from Anuradhapura district, contesting from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA). (Colombo Gazette)