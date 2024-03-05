Dayasiri meets ‘Lonely’ Akon in London

Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekera met singer Akon, best known for his song ‘Lonely’ in London.

Jayasekera said he and his son met the singer in London at an event.

The MP termed Akon as being very humble, in a social media post.

“Lonely” is the singer’s third video to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club, following the visuals for “Smack That (feat. Eminem)” and “Play Hard” by David Guetta, which features both Akon and Ne-Yo. Both currently sit at 1.1 billion views.

The track was released as the third single off Akon’s debut studio album, Trouble, following “Locked Up” and “Ghetto.” It peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart. (Colombo Gazette)