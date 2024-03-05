Basil accorded grand welcome on return to Sri Lanka

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was accorded a grand welcome on his return to Sri Lanka from the United States, Tuesday.

A number of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs, including some Ministers, were at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to welcome the founder of the SLPP.

Rajapaksa, who was forced to go into hiding during the ‘Aragalaya’ said that he will be leading the SLPP campaign at the next election.

He told reporters at the airport that the SLPP will learn from its mistakes as it moves forward.

The former Minister also said that the public had also made some mistakes in the past.

Asked who the next President is likely to be, Rajapaksa said that the next President will be appointed with the SLPP backing. (Colombo Gazette)