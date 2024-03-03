Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with string of victories

He is projected to win all of the delegates available in Missouri and all in Idaho, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS news, as well as all of those remaining in Michigan. A third of delegates in that state were awarded earlier this week after a primary that Mr Trump won.

Delegates represent their state or district at the respective party’s national convention, and decide who its presidential nominee will be. So far Mr Trump has secured 247 Republican delegates, according to CBS, far more than Ms Haley’s 24.