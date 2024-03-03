Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader appreciates Sri Lankan President’s efforts

The spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohras, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, appreciated the efforts taken by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to boost Sri Lanka’s economy.

A significant meeting took place between the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohras and President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the official residence of the President on Paget Road.

The Dawoodi Bohra community, numbering approximately one million worldwide, resides across various countries including India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Canada, Sri Lanka and Australia.

Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb engaged in a warm and cordial conversation with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, expressing appreciation for the President’s efforts towards bolstering the economy of Sri Lanka, the President’s media unit said.

During their interaction, Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb brought to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s attention the forthcoming Bohra Conference scheduled to be held this year in the vicinity of the Bambalapitiya Bohra Mosque.

As a gesture of goodwill, a book documenting various programs and religious services conducted by the Bohra community over the past four years was presented to the President.

Attending the event was a delegation comprising leaders of the Dawoodi Bohras, adding significance to the occasion with their presence. (Colombo Gazette)