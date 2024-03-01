New investor will get new planes for SriLankan Airlines

Once SriLankan Airlines is restructured the new investor will get new planes for the airline, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

He said that the issue with the airline had been identified and will be resolved once a new investor takes over.

Meanwhile, it was reported that SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, is to be auctioned next week.

The Minister had told Adaderana that a new investor will be picked following a live auction.

The live auction for the divestiture of SriLankan Airlines will take place on 05 March.

The move comes as SriLankan Airlines continued to face several cancellations and delays over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday (Feb 27th) several SriLankan Airlines flights scheduled to leave from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake were disrupted.

According to reports, at least 10 flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The flights included those operating to India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the UAE and Kuwai.

It was also reported that SriLankan Airlines flights to Chennai, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled.

Earlier, some SriLankan Airlines fights operating to Australia had also faced disruptions. (Colombo Gazette)