Medicine, equipment worth over USD 2.1 million handed over to Sri Lanka

Medicine and medical equipment worth over USD 2.1 million was handed over to Sri Lanka by the UNFPA and Sri Lanka.

Pio Smith, UNFPA Asia Pacific Regional Director and Kotaro Katsuki, Acting Ambassador of the Embassy of Japan ceremoniously handed over medical supplies to Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Health at the Ministry of Health.

The medicines and medical equipment worth more than USD 2.1 million were donated under the project “ENSURE: Ensuring access to life-saving sexual & reproductive health and providing gender-based violence prevention and response services for women, girls and vulnerable groups”.

This project, which is entirely worth USD 4.6 million, has been funded by the Government of Japan, as part of a response to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and is aimed to support women in vulnerable communities.

The medical supplies that were donated include Female Pelvis Models, Perineum Suturing Training Models, Labor Beds, Biosafety Cabinets, Microscopes, Centrifuges, Male Condom Models, Neonatal CPR Simulators, Ultrasound Scanners, and Freezer Rooms for the storage of vaccines, HIV and STI related diagnostic kits.

Solar-powered mobile clinics, called ‘Health on Wheels’, which will also run under this programme worth half a million USD, represent a groundbreaking initiative to expand access to critical maternal and reproductive health care services, particularly for marginalized communities, both during current crises and in post-disaster situations. The Health on Wheels units will serve as lifelines for communities, delivering essential health care services directly to those in need, regardless of their location. These mobile clinics embody UNFPA’s commitment to ensuring that every individual has access to quality health care, regardless of their circumstances.

This event represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to improve health outcomes and empower communities across Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)