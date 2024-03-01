India and Sri Lanka sign deal on Hybrid Renewable Energy system

India and Sri Lanka signed an agreement for the development of a Hybrid Renewable Energy system on three Islands in Jaffna.

Under a full financial grant of USD 10.995 million extended by the Government of India, Delft, Analativu and Nainativu Islands will receive the hybrid renewable energy system by March 2025.

The project with 530 kw Wind power, 1700 kw Solar power, 2400 kwh Battery power and 2500 kw of stand by diesel power system will be constructed at the 3 Islands by USOLAR.

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera thanked the Government of India, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, Former High Commissioner Gopal Bagalay, and officials of the Indian High Commision in Sri Lanka for their assistance. (Colombo Gazette)