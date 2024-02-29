New IGP assumes duties in presence of Sanath, Aravinda

Sri Lanka’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshabandu Tennakoon, assumed duties at the Police Headquarters with cricketing legends Aravinda de Silva and Sanath Jayasuriya among those present.

Tennakoon was appointed as the 36th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The new IGP also met President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Public Security Minister Tiran Alles after assuming duties.

Speaking to reporters later, the new IGP dismissed concerns raised over his appointment.

He said that his appointment is valid as he has been given the letter of appointment by the President.

The new IGP said that his main goal is to crackdown on organised crime in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)