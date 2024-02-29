EC to consider request to allow Sri Lankans overseas to vote

The Election Commission is to consider a request to allow Sri Lankans living overseas to vote at future elections.

A request in this regard was put forward to the Election Commission by a civil society organization.

The group noted that there are thousands of Sri Lankans who are either employed overseas or are dual citizens.

The Election Commission was requested to make arrangements for Sri Lankans overseas to be able to vote from their respective counties at future elections in Sri Lanka.

The group noted that the Election Commission gave a positive response to the request. (Colombo Gazette)