SriLankan Airlines to be auctioned next week

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, is to be auctioned next week, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has said.

The Minister has said that a new investor will be picked following a live auction on 5th March.

Several SriLankan Airlines flights scheduled to leave from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on Tuesday (27th) were disrupted.

According to reports, at least 10 flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The flights included those operating to India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the UAE and Kuwai.

It was also reported that SriLankan Airlines flights to Chennai, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled. (Colombo Gazette)