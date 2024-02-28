LinearSix Celebrates Seven Years of Transforming Financial Services by unveiling cutting-edge financial solutions to propel Sri Lanka’s banking sector 

LinearSix, a pioneering force in the digital transformation of the financial services industry, proudly marks its seventh anniversary as a leader in promoting financial inclusivity through innovative technology solutions. Since its inception in 2017, LinearSix has played a pivotal role in driving digital growth in Sri Lanka’s banking and financial sector, demonstrating a commitment to advancing financial technology on a global scale.

As Sri Lanka’s banking industry undergoes a dynamic evolution, LinearSix stands at the forefront, leveraging advanced technology and a deep understanding of the local financial ecosystem. Over the years LinearSix has introduced a range of offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of the banking and financial sectors. They specialise in implementing Fintech software solutions for banks, insurance and NBFI’s for rapid digital transformation, boasting a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering robust and reliable implementation, management, and maintenance services of Fintech software, including core banking systems. The organisation’s success lies in its ability to provide transformative solutions to its customers with its expertise in the deep technology domain.

Speaking of the year that passed Mario Gooneratne, CEO at LinearSix said, “The year 2023 was a milestone for LinearSix, witnessing significant growth in various areas. The team expanded from 30 to 50 highly skilled professionals, and we hope to further strengthen our workforce, by employing an additional 50 members from Sri Lanka to our team making it 100-strong by the end of 2024. This expansion is part of the strategic plan to broaden our international reach in the fintech space. In 2023, we successfully expanded our business footprint to the GCC, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. In the coming year, we are set to target the entire MENA region, India, Thailand and Bangladesh, while also expanding its network in East Asia and Australia.”

LinearSix’s flagship product, the proprietary solution “Lime,” stands out as a leading edge in the realm of digital transformation in banking and finance. Lime empowers banks to harness the power of data analytics and automation, offering a modern and lean next-generation enterprise architecture to modernise banks and set the foundation to launch digital services cost-effectively. The Lean Digital Core technology, with its contextual conversational-based user interface, extensive integration capabilities, readiness for AI and multi-device compatibility on various mobile and tab platforms, is set to undergo further enhancements in 2024. This will enable banks to navigate challenges associated with legacy systems, ensuring cost-effectiveness, adaptability, and a customer-centric approach through digital transformation.

Nadeesha Perera, COO, at LinearSix speaking on their enhancements of Lime, added, “In 2023, LinearSix successfully signed up with several leading local banks to implement Lime, including Sampath Bank, HNB, and Pan Asia. Recognising the potential of Lime, Infosys Finacle, a global leader in next-generation digital banking services and consulting, has onboarded it as a fintech application to its software marketplace to reach a global audience. With the Lime technology, we can provide organisations with streamlined bank operations, minimising paperwork, expediting backend processes and an automation platform for rapid transformation. This ensures accountability, traceability, and transparency in banking operations while reducing costs dramatically. Our vision is to make local banks market-ready with their Lime technology, fostering horizontal growth within the industry.”