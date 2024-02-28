Court issues interim order against selling shares of SLT, Lanka Hospitals

An interim order was issued prohibiting the sale of shares at Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) and Lanka Hospitals after the move was challenged by Lycamobile SARL and a couple of other companies.

A writ petition was filed at the Court of Appeal after the documents submitted by the said companies to secure shares at SLT and Lanka Hospitals was rejected.

It was reported that the Cabinet sub-committee assigned to the restructuring of State-Owned Enterprises rejected the said applications for no apparent reason.

The Court of Appeal issued notice on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies, and State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, members of the Cabinet sub-committee appointed for the restructuring of public enterprises and the Attorney General, to appear before the court on 12 March to present their submissions. (Colombo Gazette)