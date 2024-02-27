UNFPA regional Director to visit Sri Lanka to advance collaboration and support

UNFPA Sri Lanka eagerly anticipates the visit of UNFPA Asia Pacific Regional Director, Pio Smith, from February 28th to March 1st.

This visit reaffirms UNFPA’s dedication to supporting Sri Lankan communities, particularly focusing on women, girls, youth, and communities, ensuring access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and combating gender-based violence (GBV).

During his visit, Smith will hold discussions with policymakers, government officials, civil society, and key partners to enhance collaboration at the national level and advocate for the rights of women and girls. Additionally, he will visit grassroots communities to assess their needs firsthand and identify areas for effective UNFPA support.

UNFPA Sri Lanka sustains its enduring collaboration with the Government of Sri Lanka and diverse stakeholders island-wide, driving progress in health, education, and gender equality. Our dedication to championing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, encompassing family planning and maternal and neonatal healthcare, stands firm, aligning with our commitment to the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) agenda. ICPD30 holds significant importance for Sri Lanka, symbolizing the nation’s steadfast dedication to promoting human rights, gender equality, and sustainable development. Since the historic ICPD conference in 1994, Sri Lanka has adopted a comprehensive approach to reproductive health and family planning, ensuring accessible information and services to enable informed decision-making.

In this regard, UNFPA Sri Lanka, with support from donors and implementing partners, has initiated mobile health clinics to deliver comprehensive maternal and reproductive health services to those left furthest behind. UNFPA Sri Lanka delivers maternity and dignity kits to pregnant women and girls ensuring access to essential items in times of crisis. In terms of SRHR, comprehensive sexuality education, youth-friendly health services, and support for youth-led organizations are key priorities for us at UNFPA Sri Lanka.

UNFPA Sri Lanka remains committed to ensuring supporting services for gender-based violence, such as One Stop Centres that offer comprehensive life saving services for survivors of GBV including reproductive and maternal health, psychosocial support, and referral to legal assistance, all under one roof. Additionally, UNFPA Sri Lanka is also expanding the shelter network through grants and infrastructure development to accommodate more survivors whilst building their capacities by adopting a survivor-centered approach. In elevating the delivery of services for survivors of GBV, UNFPA Sri Lanka supports Emergency Waiting Areas at police stations across the country, which ensures safety and support for women and girls facing gender-based violence, providing a space till shelter or court procedures.

Furthermore, UNFPA Sri Lanka engages closely with the Department of Census and Statistics to develop a culture of data-driven decision making for targeted resource allocation to reach the furthest left behind in Sri Lanka’s journey towards achieving sustainable development goals and commitments to ICPD.

As Sri Lanka navigates through these challenging times, UNFPA remains committed to collaborating with the government of Sri Lanka and international partners to foster inclusive and equitable communities and support the country’s economic recovery efforts. UNFPA Sri Lanka looks forward to Mr. Pio Smith’s visit and is confident that it will further strengthen our collaboration and support for the people of Sri Lanka as they collectively strive towards a progressive tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)