Uddika Premarathne resigns from Parliament

Member of Parliament Uddika Premarathne representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, from the Anuradhapura district, resigned from Parliament.

He tendered his letter of resignation from his position as a Member of Parliament to the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne.

Accordingly, in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the Secretary General of the Parliament is to inform the Chairman of the Election Commission that the seat of Uddika Premarathne, Member of Parliament in the Ninth Parliament, is vacant.

