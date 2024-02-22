Urgent probe sought on Sanath Nishantha’s death

An urgent investigation has been sought on the death of former State Minister Sanath Nishantha following suspicions being raised over his accident.

MP Johnston Fernando said that several people, including the late Sanath Nishantha’s wife had raised suspicions over his death.

Fernando told Parliament the Criminal Investigations Department must conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the death.

Nishantha was killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

The Police had said the jeep in which the State Minister was travelling in, crashed into a container truck and then hit the crash bars on the side of the road.

An investigation had been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)