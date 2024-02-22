Diana wants a better night life for Sri Lanka

State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage says Sri Lanka needs to have a better night life to attract more tourists.

She said that there needs to be more entertainment in the beach areas that continue late into the night.

The State Minister also called for restaurants in Colombo to be open till very late and not close by 10.30 at night.

She underscored that the night economy accounts for a substantial 70% of a country’s revenue, illustrating its significant contribution to the country. (Colombo Gazette)