Court rejects British woman’s attempt to halt being deported

The Supreme Court has dismissed an attempt by a British woman to block moves by Sri Lankan authorities to deport her.

It was reported that Kayleigh Fraser had challenged the move and sought an order to quash the decision of the Department of Immigration and Emigration to deport her in an arbitrary manner.

The Attorney General had raised preliminary objections against the appeal on the basis that there is no proper affidavit before court and that the appellant has suppressed material facts and misrepresented facts to court, reports said.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration had decided to terminate the visa issued to Fraser for violating her visa conditions and had informed her to leave the country by 15 August 2022.

Fraser had posted videos supporting the Galle Face protests in 2022 while she was in Sri Lanka as a tourist.

She had also appeared for some of the protests resulting in an investigation being launched against her. (Colombo Gazette)