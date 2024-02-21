Welgama wants to be Sri Lanka’s next President

Opposition MP Kumara Welgama says he is most suitable to be Sri Lanka’s next President.

He says he has all that it takes to be Sri Lanka’s next President.

The MP however noted that there are others who are also suitable to be President.

Welgama also said that former President Maithripala Sirisena is blocking attempts to form a new alliance with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He said that Sirisena is insisting on leading the alliance and being the Presidential candidate at the next election.

Welgama said that there is no consensus on having Sirisena as the leader of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)