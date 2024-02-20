Iran and Sri Lanka to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas

Iran and Sri Lanka have decided to strengthening cooperation in multiple areas, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said following talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Sabry said that one of the areas they discussed cooperation on was the energy sector.

“We had extensive discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in multiple areas, including the energy sector. We agreed to work closely and enhance our partnership further,” the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said on X.

Amirabdollahian was in Colombo on an official visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry.