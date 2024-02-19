Stampede for match tickets in Dambulla

A mini stampede broke out when a crowd pushed down a fence at the Dambulla International Cricket stadium in an attempt to grab tickets for the remaining matches between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Long queues were seen outside the stadium over the past few days ahead and during the T-20 series in Dambulla.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board had announced that tickets for the remaining matches were sold-out.

However, a large number of people gathered at the ticket counter in Dambulla, Monday, and attempted to purchase tickets.

People outside the venue pushed their way through and broke down at least one fence in an attempt to get some tickets. (Colombo Gazette)