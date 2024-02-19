President assures solution for North East Tamils

President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured a solution to the issues faced by the Tamils in the North and East.

He said the Government is diligently addressing challenges one by one and currently, discussions are underway to find solutions for the issues facing the people of the North East.

“Simultaneously, we must prepare to advance the nation’s economy by addressing the concerns of the Tamils and Muslim communities residing in the Upcountry region,” the President said.

The President said this at the virtual launch of the 4th stage of the Indian Housing project, ‘Bharat-Lanka,’ aimed at constructing 10,000 houses for plantation sector workers.

President Wickremesinghe, along with Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman and Indian High Commissioner Santhosh Jha, virtually unveiled the foundation stone plaque for 1300 houses across 45 plantation estates in ten districts.

Speaking further, President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the economic and social rights of the upcountry Tamil community.

He acknowledged their significant contribution to the nation’s economy and expressed intentions to unite political representatives from the upcountry, transcending party lines, to present collaborative proposals within the upcoming month.

“While we faced hardships for a period, we have now overcome bankruptcy and resumed economic activities. Upon assuming office, the nation grappled with shortages of food and fuel. Today, however, we have successfully overcome these shortages. As we implement economic programs, challenges such as tax burdens arise. Nevertheless, this burden is not permanent and in a matter of months, relief will be provided to the people,” he said.

The President also said that it is crucial to acknowledge that Sri Lanka’s progress from the recent economic crisis was significantly aided by the financial support provided by India.

“Furthermore, we are actively engaged in enhancing our economic ties with India, particularly during this period of India’s rapid economic development. During our discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we extensively deliberated on bolstering the relationship between our two nations,” he said.

President Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to the Government of India for their support, particularly on the 200th anniversary of the upcountry Tamil community’s arrival in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)