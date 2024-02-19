Modi committed to support Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to support the Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said.

He expressed these views at an event marking the launch of Phase 4 of the Indian Housing Project.

The High Commissioner announced the virtual commencement of constructing the first phase of 1,300 houses out of the pledged 10,000 houses for plantation workers in Sri Lanka.

Highlighting the significance of the project, the High Commissioner emphasized India’s deep commitment, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, to support the Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

The decision to construct these houses was announced during Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Hatton, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the region.

These 10,000 houses, spanning 250 estates and six provinces, aim to support the most underprivileged sections of society.

The primary objective of the housing project is to provide plantation workers with their own dwelling spaces, thereby empowering them and improving their well-being. This initiative aligns with India’s people-centric approach and neighbourhood-first policy in its relations with Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner concluded by acknowledging the Government of Sri Lanka, especially President Ranil Wickremesinghe, for his support and guidance.

He reiterated India’s commitment to building a deeper and stronger partnership based on shared security, prosperity and enhanced connectivity between the two nations, as outlined in the vision document issued during President Wickremesinghe’s visit to India in July 2023. (Colombo Gazette)