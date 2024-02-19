Mathews leads Sri Lanka to T20 win over Afghanistan

Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for 115 to win their Twenty20 international by 72 runs and clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Sri Lanka were made to bat first and scored 6-187. Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scored with 52 off 42 deliveries.

Afghanistan were 5-31 after the first 27 deliveries, and all out in 17 overs.

The Aghans have one last chance to win a match on tour in the third and last T20 on Wednesday. They have lost the one-off Test and all three one-day internationals.

Mathews opened the bowling for Sri Lanka and dismissed Hazratullah Zazai for one and Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran on 10 to take 2-9 in two overs. Karim Janat top-scored for Afghanistan with 28.

Sri Lanka’s began well with openers Pathum Nissanka (25 runs off 11 balls) and Kusal Mendis, (23 off 14) setting the pace.

Samarawickrama then made 51 from 42, out on the last ball of the innings hit wicket. He was supported by Hasaranga, with 22 off nine balls, then Mathews, who lashed four sixes, three of them in a row against seamer Azmatullah Omarzai in the 19th over.