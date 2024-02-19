Fonseka obtains enjoining order against SJB

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman Sarath Fonseka obtained an enjoining order preventing the party from stripping him of his posts.

Fonseka said there were several comments made by some members in the SJB in recent times indicating his positions in the party will be removed.

The rift between Fonseka and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa arose after Fonseka publicly criticized the decision to give SJB membership to former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake.

Fonseka said that he was not consulted over the move to give SJB membership to former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake.

Fonseka also felt that Ratnayake should not be in the SJB as he was close to the Rajapaksas.

However, despite obtaining a court order against his own party, Fonseka said that he will still remain in the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)