Thai Airways International Signs General Sales Agency (GSA) Agreement with MAC Holdings Private Limited

Expanding its subcontinent profile, Thailand’s National carrier “Thai Airways” has announced their resumption of direct flight services to Colombo, connecting the Fareast and Southwest Pacific towards the pearl of the Indian Ocean.

Thailand being one of the famous leisure destinations in the region with Bangkok being its capital city is well known for nightlife, excellent cuisine and an oasis of history and culture. Bangkok being a vital hub is not only popular for tourism but also religious, economic and trade activities.

The operation of Thai Airways marks its re-entry to the Sri Lankan market after 3years of absence due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic and brief 20-day operation directly into the Sri Lankan economic issue during May last year and the lack of fuel. Nevertheless, throughout the pandemic Thai Airways continued to play a pivotal role in maintaining essential air cargo services with P2C charter flights to Sri Lanka.

The airline operates to more than 60 plus destinations in Asia, Australasia, Middle, Scandinavia and Europe. Flights are being scheduled to commence from 31st March 2024 incoming and depart on 01st April 2024. The route will operate daily flights with an early morning departure out from Colombo arriving in Bangkok in the morning hours itself enabling tourists to gain more time in their respective travelling destination. Passengers who are having connecting flights beyond Thailand too have a smooth and hassle-free transfer with immediate connecting flights.

Thailand has always been a preferred leisure destination for Sri Lankans and a convenient transit hub connecting Asia, Australia & Korea-Japan. It further serves as a connecting point to Europe and Scandinavia as well.

About Thai Airways International Public Company Limited

Thai Airways International, is the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Thailand, and the airline is one of the prestigious legacy carriers based in Asia. The airline consists of a fleet of 71 aircraft, and it is also a founding member of the prestigious Star Alliance which is the world’s largest global airline alliance. Royal Orchid Plus, is a customer loyalty program where members can enrol, earn miles and a chance to enjoy many privileges for their loyalty.

About MAC Holdings Private Limited

MAC Holdings Private Limited, a dynamic conglomerate with 0ver 28 years of experience, serves clients across seven sectors representing shipping, aviation, hospitality and leisure, fisheries and agriculture, freight and logistics, renewable energy, and strategic investments. With over 200 employees, MAC’s 150-year-old acquired history, rooted in acquiring one of the country’s oldest shipping agencies, reflects its character, connectivity, and confidence. The company extends its global presence through exclusive arrangements in Bangladesh, the Maldives, UAE, Singapore, Pakistan, and India.