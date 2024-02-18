Iran’s Foreign Minister to undertake official visit to Sri Lanka

Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19-21 February 2024, on an invitation extended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry.

During this visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. The visiting Minister and his delegation will have official discussions with Minister Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In August 2023, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry had bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian during his visit to Tehran.

Dr. Amir Abdollahian will be accompanied by senior officials from the office of the President, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy and other relevant Ministries of Iran. (Colombo Gazette)