ikman revolutionizes selling experience with new Ad View Count feature

ikman, Sri Lanka’s foremost online marketplace, recently announced the launch of its latest enhancement, the Ad View Count feature.

This innovative addition marks a significant milestone in ikman’s journey, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and user-centricity while empowering sellers with valuable insights into their ad performance.

The Ad View Count feature, now available to all ikman users, revolutionizes the selling experience by providing sellers with real-time visibility into the number of views their advertisements receive.

By offering transparency and actionable data analytics, ikman aims to optimize user interactions and foster a more engaged and informed online community.

Prominently, users can now get a glimpse into the lifetime view count of all Shop pages on ikman, enabling listed businesses to further reinforce their brand loyalty and prominence.

Elmo Shanmugam, Senior Marketing Manager at ikman, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, stating: “I’m thrilled to introduce our latest feature enhancement, the Ad View Count. This addition is more than just a new functionality; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment towards creating a transparent and efficient marketplace for our users.”

“By empowering our sellers with the ability to track how many views their ads receive, we’re not only enhancing their selling experience but also fostering a more informed and engaged buyer community. At ikman, we’re continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our users, ensuring that every interaction on our platform is straightforward, trustworthy, and effective,” he said.

With the Ad View Count feature, sellers gain valuable insights into viewer interest and potential demand, enabling them to optimize their listings for better results. This dedication to enhancing user experience and platform functionality further solidifies ikman’s position as the leading online marketplace in Sri Lanka.

The Ad View Count is only made available on the detailed ad view mode, and isn’t visible on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). Furthermore, the Ad View Counts will be made visible after a period of 24 hours, for all new ads.

ikman invites users to visit its website at ikman.lk or the ikman App, to explore and utilize the new Ad View Count feature, empowering them to elevate their selling strategies and maximize their potential on the platform.