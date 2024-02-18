Country’s first-ever Vegan Market unveiled by Mount Lavinia Hotel

The Mount Lavinia Hotel, a renowned establishment in Sri Lanka, made waves as it unveiled the “MLH Plant-Earth Market”, the country’s first-ever Vegan Market. This market will operate monthly on Poya days at The Terrace, coinciding with the Hotel’s Vegan Buffet and Vegan High Tea.

Visitors to the “MLH Plant-Earth Market” were treated to a wide range of vegan products, all of which were “Good Market Approved”. From vegan clothes to jewelry, musical instruments at the Drum House, arts and crafts, and household goods, attendees had access to an impressive selection of items. Meanwhile, the Hotel played host to the Vegan Lunch Buffet and Vegan High Tea. The market operated from 10 AM to 4 PM, providing ample time for attendees to explore and indulge in the vegan offerings.

This platform was more than just a market; it was a celebration of the vegan lifestyle and a way for like-minded individuals to connect. The Mount Lavinia Hotel aims to continue supporting veganism and local vendors of vegan products, recognizing the importance of this movement and its positive impact on both individuals and the environment.

The “MLH Plant-Earth Market” drew not only locals from Mount Lavinia but also attracted foreigners. Its popularity is a testament to the growing interest and awareness surrounding veganism. Furthermore, the market is just the beginning. The Hotel has plans to educate the local community and promote a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Mount Lavinia Hotel implemented the “Green Going Green” concept in 2010 during Mr. Anura Dewapura’s tenure as General Manager. With his strong advocacy for environmental sustainability, it comes as no surprise that he has re-introduced these ideas upon his return as the Chief Operating Officer of MLH Group. Recognizing the Hotel’s efforts, MLH received Bronze and Silver certifications for the EarthCheck Awards in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Building on these accolades, Mr. Dewapura aims to re-introduce and refine the existing sustainable strategies to align with the evolving global standards. He firmly believes that it is the responsibility of each individual to adopt a planet-saving approach for a more favorable future.

One of the noteworthy initiatives that Mount Lavinia Hotel is reintroducing is the concept of “Slow Food.” Back in the day, the Hotel embraced this movement and actively encouraged and recognized local farmers. This approach garnered significant support from the corporate community in Colombo. Now, the Hotel has announced the return of slow food, with the first slow food event for the year scheduled for 2nd February 2024 – Slow Food Italia with Chef Riccardo.

The launch of the “MLH Plant-Earth Market” is a milestone for vegan enthusiasts in Sri Lanka. Mount Lavinia Hotel is reclaiming its position as a pioneer in green practices. Through initiatives such as the Vegan Market and other Vegan offerings, slow food, and partnerships with local communities, Mount Lavinia Hotel is leading by example and setting a new standard for the industry. As the Hotel continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing world, its commitment to a greener future remains unwavering, promising a more sustainable and responsible tourism experience for its Guests.