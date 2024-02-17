Top US official in Sri Lanka to discuss safeguarding information space

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Liz Allen arrived in Sri Lanka to discuss safeguarding the information and media space in the country.

This is the first visit from a US Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy to Sri Lanka, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

The US State Department said that while in Sri Lanka, she will reaffirm US support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Her agenda includes fostering dialogue on freedom of expression and democratic values with diverse groups of stakeholders, including journalists, civil society members, government officials, and the Embassy’s Youth Forum.

Her engagements with the Sri Lanka Press Institute, U.S. public diplomacy program alumni, and local content creators will emphasize the critical role of preserving diverse voices for a stable and inclusive Sri Lanka.

Additionally, she will meet with representatives from Sri Lanka’s multifaith community to underscore the importance of societal inclusivity. (Colombo Gazette)