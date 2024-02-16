Riot Police deployed as staff take hospital official hostage

The riot Police were deployed to the Colombo National Hospital after the staff held the Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, hostage.

Minor staff surrounded his office at the hospital and refused to let him leave.

Dr. Bellana accused trade unionist Ravi Kumudesh of instigating the protest against him inside the hospital.

He also refused to submit to threats.

Dr. Rukshan Bellana had refused to back recent protests staged by trade unions affiliated to Ravi Kumudesh.

He said the protesters were trying to cripple Government hospitals. (Colombo Gazette)