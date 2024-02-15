LGBTIQ community discuss concerns with Speaker

A group of LGBTIQ+ community representatives in Sri Lanka had talks with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and discussed some of the issues they face in Sri Lanka.

The main objective of the meeting was to draw the attention of the Speaker regarding the Private Member Bill brought in by the Member of Parliament Premnath C. Dolawatte to amend Sections 365 and 365A of the Penal Code of Sri Lanka.

Meet by NextGenSL, an all-party youth organization assisted in organizing this meeting with the Speaker to which the Assistant Secretary General of Parliament was also present. (Colombo Gazette)