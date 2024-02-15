Israel and Sri Lanka ink direct air service agreement

Israel and Sri Lanka have signed a direct air service agreement, Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

He said the agreement will focus on preventing delays in Sri Lankans migrating for employment.

“The agreement, signed between the Israeli Ministry of Transport and our Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation, marks the beginning of direct flights between Israel and Sri Lanka, aiming to enhance passenger convenience,” Minister de Silva stated.

He further elaborated on the agreement’s objective of facilitating prompt overseas employment for Sri Lankan workers and noted the interest of many Israelis in visiting Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that negotiations have commenced with Indigo Airlines to introduce an additional daily flight service to India via the Palali Airport.

Furthermore, an Expression of Interest (EOI) has been called for the development of of the Mattala Airport. This endeavor, proposed as a joint Russian and Indian private project, holds the potential to render the airport profitable.

In response to traffic congestion at the Katunayake Airport, plans are underway to introduce 31 ticket windows and a new terminal building, with construction slated to begin within two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)