Cuban leader seeks healthy economic cooperation with Sri Lanka

Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermúdez has sought healthy economic cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Cuba, Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne presented his credentials to the President at the Palacio de la Revolución in Havana.

At a state ceremonial presentation held at the Palacio de la Revolución, Ambassador, Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne was received by the Cuban Chief of Protocol and accorded with a guard of honour and a ceremonial welcome by the Presidential Guard. Following that event, the Ambassador presented Credentials to the Cuban President.

During a brief conversation following the credentials ceremony, President Bermúdez warmly welcomed the new Ambassador and extended his good wishes for the latter´s successful tenure of office as the resident Ambassador of Sri Lanka in the Republic of Cuba.

The President also emphasized the necessity of having healthy economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Ulugetenne conveyed to the Cuban President the good wishes and felicitation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and stated that the President is eagerly looking forward to receive his Cuban counterparts in Sri Lanka.

The Cuban President positively responded and fondly recalled the meeting he had with President Wickremesinghe during the summit G77.

While appreciating the support extended by Cuba in the UNGA, Ambassador Ulugetenne assured the Cuban President that he would strive to improve the existing relationship between the two countries to a greater level and elevate bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, agriculture, sports and healthcare for the mutual benefit of the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)