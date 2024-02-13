Sri Lanka to pursue reconciliation through domestic institutions

Sri Lanka will pursue reconciliation through domestic institutions, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee on Human Rights at the Foreign Ministry, Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister chaired the inaugural session of the Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee on Human Rights at the Foreign Ministry.

“I emphasized Sri Lanka’s commitment to pursuing tangible progress on reconciliation and human rights through domestic institutions while maintaining its constructive engagement with the United Nations.

Foreign Secretary Arun Wijewardane explained the structure of the Committee as a permanent national framework to ensure efficient coordination and reporting on Sri Lanka’s voluntary international commitments regarding human rights and reconciliation. (Colombo Gazette)