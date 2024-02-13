Healthcare declared essential service as protest continues

Healthcare has been declared an essential public service as healthcare workers continued to protest demanding higher wages.

The gazette notice stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued the order taking into consideration that it is necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Cooperative Society, which is engaged in provision of the health services, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted.

As a result, the President declared health services to be an essential public service.

Health Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government recognizes the concerns raised by health trade unions.

However, he said that considering the economic crisis faced by the country, the best possible solution has already been provided by the Finance Ministry to the trade unions. (Colombo Gazette)