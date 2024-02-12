Ministry of Defense to review MoUs with foreign, local institutes

Sri Lanka has appointed a high-powered committee to review all existing memorandums of understandings (MOU) between the Ministry of Defense and foreign and local institutes, a State Minister said on Monday.

State Minister of Defense Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said in a press release that there is a growing concern over the implications of certain existing MoUs that was signed by some foreign and local institutes with the Ministry of Defense.

The primary goal of this review is to ensure that these agreements align with the best interests of the nation, he said.

Tennakoon said that the committee comprised representatives from key government bodies, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant departments.

This committee will scrutinize the content of existing MoUs and their obligations, and it would be followed by the formulation of recommendations aimed at improving these agreements, he said.

Key areas to evaluate include bilateral mutual benefits, legal and functional obligations, exchange conditions, and unique issues specific to the involved institutes, Tennakoon said.

The MoUs should deliver reciprocal advantages economically, technologically, and strategically for both parties, Tennakoon said. (Xinhua)