NPP says world has changed and so has it

The National People’s Power (MPP) says the world had changed and so has the NPP as a political movement.

NPP MP Vijitha Herath told reporters today that the NPP will work with any country.

He said the world has changed, the region has changed and the NPP has also changed.

Herath, who was part of the NPP delegation that visited India, said that the party received an invitation in December to visit Inda.

The MP said the invitation was for a 10-day visit but the NPP cut it down to 5 days owing to other commitments.

While in India, the delegation led by NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake had several meetings including with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The NPP said that Dissanayake’s visit to India signified a monumental stride for the NPP and Sri Lanka on the global stage.

The party said the strategic engagements and diplomatic finesse showcased during this tour not only strengthen bilateral relations but also position the NPP as a key player in shaping the nation’s destiny.

The NPP further said that as the Sri Lankan people prepare for elections, the international recognition garnered by the NPP sends a powerful message about the party’s capability to lead and navigate the intricacies of global diplomacy, ushering in a new era for Sri Lanka’s international relations. (Colombo Gazette)