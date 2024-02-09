Sri Lanka says Australia helping shift power dynamics in region

Sri Lanka says Australia is helping shift the power dynamics in the region.

The comments were made when Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong met President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Perth.

During the encounter, Minister Wong extended a warm welcome to President Wickremesinghe in Australia and conveyed gratitude for Sri Lanka’s supportive role in the conference.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Wong underscored her government’s renewed dedication to the Indian Ocean region and fostering closer ties with pertinent nations.

In response, President Ranil Wickremesinghe shared his insights on the Indian Ocean’s evolving dynamics, particularly emphasizing the heightened importance of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The President hailed Australia’s increased engagement in the region as a positive development amid shifting power dynamics.

Moreover, President Wickremesinghe spotlighted Sri Lanka’s escalating investments in renewable energy, noting the involvement of Australian firms in this sector.

Reflecting on the historical relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, dating back to the Colombo Plan, both leaders affirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral relations further.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe was accompanied by key officials, including Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia Chitranganee Wagiswara, Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera, President’s Directors for International Relations Dinouk Colombage and Rishan de Silva. (Colombo Gazette)