SJB accuses Field Marshal of behaving like a Lance Corporal

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) accused Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka of behaving like a Lance Corporal in politics.

SJB MP Thushara Indunil said that former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake and former Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri had joined the SJB.

However, he noted that some people in the party were not happy with the developments.

The MP said that the SJB had given Fonseka a high post in the party.

He said that while Fonseka held the highest post of Field Marshal in the Army, he was behaving like a Lance Corporal in politics.

Fonseka had recently expressed outrage over the decision taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa to give party membership to former Army Chief Daya Ratnayake.

Fonseka said that the decision to offer membership to Daya Ratnayake was not communicated to him.

He noted that the SJB does not belong to any individual but to the people.

Fonseka said that he worked hard to bring up the SJB and Ratnayake is not an individual who should be in the party. (Colombo Gazette)