Ranil leaves for Australia to attend Indian Ocean Conference

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left the island this morning (08) to attend the Seventh Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Perth, Australia, from February 9th to 10th on an invitation from the India Foundation and the Government of Australia.

On an official visit, President Wickremesinghe will play a pivotal role in shaping discussions at the conference, slated as a vital forum for dialogue and cooperation within the Indian Ocean Region. Scheduled to deliver the keynote address, his presence underscores Sri Lanka’s commitment to regional collaboration.

The event, themed “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean,” aims to foster cooperation among 40 participating nations. President Wickremesinghe’s participation reflects Sri Lanka’s proactive stance towards regional stability and development.

Accompanying the President is Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who will address the plenary session titled “Our Blue Future: How can the Indian Ocean region work with island states to safeguard the health of our shared ocean resourcesâ. Sabry’s participation highlights Sri Lanka’s focus on safeguarding shared ocean resources.

Organized by the India Foundation in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Australian Government, along with support from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and Perth-US Asia Centre, the conference seeks to chart a roadmap for the region’s future.

It is noteworthy that Sri Lanka previously hosted the second edition of the Indian Ocean Conference in 2017, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, now serving as the President.

President Wickremesinghe’s attendance underscores Sri Lanka’s commitment to regional diplomacy and its active engagement in addressing common challenges for the collective benefit of Indian Ocean nations.