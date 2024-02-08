Nineteen Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy, together with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, detained two Indian trawlers and arrested 19 fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and the Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers close to the Delft Island late on Wednesday.

During the operation two Indian trawlers were seized and 19 Indian fishermen were arrested.

The fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy has detained 12 Indian trawlers and arrested 88 Indian fishermen so far in 2024. (Colombo Gazette)