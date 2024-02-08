Jagath Priyankara sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Jagath Priyankara was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Thursday.

Priyankara signed the Members roll kept before the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera after taking oaths.

The new MP has been appointed to the vacancy created due to the demise of Sanath Nishantha who served as a Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the Puttalam district.

Priyankara completed his primary education from Dikwela Primary School and his secondary education from Joseph Vas College – Wennappuwa. He is also a Bachelor of Arts graduate from the University of Kelaniya.

Priyankara, who is contested under the UPFA in the 2015 general election, was the fifth in the district by obtaining 31,424 preferential votes. Again in 2017, he contested the local government election under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and was elected as one of its members. Contesting under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the 2020 general election, he secured 40,724 votes and was sixth in the district.

Jagath Priyankara, a Samurdhi manager by profession, is the convener of the Samurdhi National Organization Center.

Priyankara is the son of the late L.K. Samson Jayantha who worked as a journalist in Dinamina, Lankadeepa and Mawbma newspapers and social and political activist.

Priyankara, is married to Mrs. M.V Dedunu and is a father of three children. (Colombo Gazette)