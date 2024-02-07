Thailand says ties with Sri Lanka elevated to new heights

Thailand and Sri Lanka have taken their partnership to new heights with the signing of a landmark free trade agreement, increased air travel, and collaboration on jewellery and gems, the Thai Government said, according to the Bernama news agency.

In a statement, Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe co-chaired the signing ceremony of three documents on February 3 in Columbo.

The documents are the Thailand-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA), New Air Services Agreement between Thailand and Sri Lanka; Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand.

Wacharonke said Srettha believed that the signing of the FTA would significantly boost bilateral trade and investments in the years ahead given the enormous potential between the two countries.

“With this historic momentum, the two leaders encourage their private sectors to explore the potential of this two-way trade and investment,” he said.

He said the new air services agreement between Thailand and Sri Lanka will replace the repealed Air Services Agreement signed on February 24, 2020.

“The new agreement aims to minimise trade obstacles and enhance connectivity, tourism, and logistics, as well as air services, aviation rights and safety, customs services, etc., between the two countries, in line with the ICAO standard,” he said.

The MoU on the cooperation between Thailand and Sri Lanka gem and jewellery-related institutes is aimed at capacity building and information and technology sharing within the gems and jewelry sector.

He said Srettha and Wickremesinghe also discussed a wide range of issues during the meeting.

“Thailand and Sri Lanka reaffirmed strong and close ties at every level based on shared historical and cultural connections, especially the Buddhist faith,” he said.

He said Srettha also announced that Thai Airways would resume daily commercial flights between Bangkok and Colombo on March 31. (Colombo Gazette / Bernama)